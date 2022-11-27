Gameday Coverage: Dukes destroy Coastal Carolina 47-7, solidify top spot in Sun Belt East

Gameday Coverage: Dukes destroy Coastal Carolina 47-7, solidify top spot in Sun Belt East
Gameday Coverage: Dukes destroy Coastal Carolina 47-7, solidify top spot in Sun Belt East(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gameday Coverage: Dukes destroy Coastal Carolina 47-7, solidify top spot in Sun Belt East

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison smothered #23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday afternoon. With this victory, the Dukes earned the top spot in the Sun Belt East standings.

James Madison ends its FBS debut with an 8-3 record, including a 5-2 mark in Sun Belt play.

JMU outgained Coastal Carolina by over 300 yards. Quarterback Todd Centeio completed his college career with another statement performance, going 17-of-32 for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Centeio also rushed for 25 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Kris Thornton made a game-high six catches for 93 yards and earned a spot in the record books as the Dukes’ first two-time 1,000-yard receiver. Devin Ravenel added five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Percy Agyei-Obese had seven carries for 179 yards and finished his JMU career third all-time with 3,503 total rushing yards.

On defense, the Dukes forced five sacks for a total of 22 yards. Jailin Walker led the Dukes with 10 tackles while Chris Chukwuneke added eight tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

The Dukes complete a historic season that included a 5-0 start in the FBS, the first Top 25 ranking in program history, and the first Top 25 win at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
Looking good world changer mural
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
One person was shot at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Friday, authorities said.
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday; suspect at large

Latest News

Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs: Week 2 - Stuarts Draft vs. Strasburg
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs: Week 2 - Stuarts Draft vs. Strasburg
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs: Week 2 - Central vs. Luray
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs: Week 2 - Central vs. Luray
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs: Week 2 - Sussex Central vs. Riverheads
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs: Week 2 - Sussex Central vs. Riverheads