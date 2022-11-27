Gameday Coverage: Dukes destroy Coastal Carolina 47-7, solidify top spot in Sun Belt East

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison smothered #23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday afternoon. With this victory, the Dukes earned the top spot in the Sun Belt East standings.

James Madison ends its FBS debut with an 8-3 record, including a 5-2 mark in Sun Belt play.

JMU outgained Coastal Carolina by over 300 yards. Quarterback Todd Centeio completed his college career with another statement performance, going 17-of-32 for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Centeio also rushed for 25 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Kris Thornton made a game-high six catches for 93 yards and earned a spot in the record books as the Dukes’ first two-time 1,000-yard receiver. Devin Ravenel added five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Percy Agyei-Obese had seven carries for 179 yards and finished his JMU career third all-time with 3,503 total rushing yards.

On defense, the Dukes forced five sacks for a total of 22 yards. Jailin Walker led the Dukes with 10 tackles while Chris Chukwuneke added eight tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

The Dukes complete a historic season that included a 5-0 start in the FBS, the first Top 25 ranking in program history, and the first Top 25 win at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.