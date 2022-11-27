JMU fans reflect on Dukes’ first Sun Belt Conference season

JMU's first season in the sun belt conference and as an FBS squad wrapped up today.
By Cora Dickey
Nov. 26, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference and as an FBS squad wrapped up Saturday afternoon with a win against Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers (47-7). Crowds of people tailgating for the last game of the season share feelings of pride, that it was about time JMU’s program was brought to the highest level of college football.

Here are highlighted thoughts from some fans.

“They’re such a great team this year. I think tailgating this year is a no-question because we have to represent.”

“GO DUKES!”

“They exceeded expectations, compared to what we thought they would’ve in their first year of FBS, so definitely worth coming within their first year at the next level.”

“It’s a real shame that they didn’t let us in the playoffs. They knew we had that underdog spirit, and that we were going to come back and win it all, so they had to Nerf on us a little bit.”

“Going off that, NCAA needs to fix its rules. When you switch conferences, you should be able to be eligible to play in the playoffs.”

”They shouldn’t have punished us for being good!“

”All my friends at home said we’d be lucky to go .500 and, guess what, we’d be playing a conference championship next week if that was the case.“

”I’m honestly wicked proud of us, for doing so good in the first year ever in the new conference. I’m very excited, and it’s a shame we don’t get a bowl game. It’s a shame! "

