Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville.

Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled.

“If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather all day, we will try to cancel that before our scheduled 12 o’clock start time for outdoor events. I’m also going to have a Charlottesville Insider on the Downtown Mall, which is a destination marketing and tourism group. I will keep them up to date so that anybody who’s already downtown has a place that they can go and ask questions,” Friends of Charlottesville Executive Director Greer Achenbach said.

Achenbach suggests people follow their website and social media (Instagram: @friendsofcville ) for updates. This weekend’s live music performance is now set for Saturday, December 3.

