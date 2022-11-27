National Adoption Awareness Month highlights the joy of adoption and need for more families

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - November is National Adoption Awareness month, a time to highlight a need in our communities.

We spoke with a representative for Mission West Virginia, an adoption agency, about the importance of brining light to the children and teens that need permanent homes.

“There are a lot of really wonderful kids that are waiting for that permanent family of their own. The purpose of this month is to celebrate the joys of adoption and to encourage families to give the children more permanent families.” said Kylie Hassan of Mission WV.

Mission West Virginia reports that as of August 2022, there are more than 6 thousand children waiting for adoption in West Virginia.

Hassan adds that if your heart is open to adoption -- reach out to Mission West Virginia at (304) 512- 0555 or fosteradopt@missionwv.org.

