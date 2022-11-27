Rain makes a return

SATURDAY: A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s as we add more clouds. Turning completely cloudy by the overnight with a stray shower or two very late in the overnight. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain to start the day as rain will have arrived before sunrise. A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Periods of rain continuing for much of the morning, starting to wrap up in the early afternoon. All rain should be out of the area by 4 pm. Partial clearing very late in the day and breezy with gusty winds especially at higher elevations. Winds could gust in the 30-40 mph range. Pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some clouds in the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s, also breezy. Adding more clouds heading into the overnight as the breeze subsides. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Keeping the clouds around for the day with temperatures not rising much. A breezy afternoon and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breeze lets up around sunset. Some clouds for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying cloudy throughout the day but turning pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and cloudy. Cloudy overnight with scattered showers arriving after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain to start out the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Rain tapering some in the afternoon but we will continue to see scattered showers. Turning windy by the afternoon with gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers for the evening as temperatures will be in the 50s. Clearing out and staying windy overnight as temperatures really begin to tank. Cold by the overnight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds in the afternoon, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Cold and clear for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.