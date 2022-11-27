Riverheads wins Region 1B Championship, advances to Class 1 State Semifinal

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads powered past Central Lunenburg 42-13 to claim the Region 1B Championship.

The Gladiators were led by running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant. Cook-Cash had 13 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns while Bryant added 11 carries for 102 yards and two scores.

The Gladiators host Essex on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Class 1 State Semifinal. With a win over Essex, Riverheads will be playing for its seventh consecutive Class 1 State Championship.

