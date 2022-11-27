Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing delays Sunday
(WDBJ) - This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Sunday:
Bedford Co.
VA-24E is closed after a crash near the vicinity of Island Creek Rd; Rt. 808E/W (Bedford Co.).
Bland Co.
UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the road.
A bridge/tunnel stoppage has closed I-77N at East River Mountain Tunnel North. Delays should be expected.
Montgomery Co.
UPDATE: The crash was cleared.
Crash along I-81N at mile marker 121.3 causing delays.
The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
Pulaski Co.
Crash along I-81N causing delays at mile marker 98. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
Rockbridge Co.
Delays are at three miles after a crash along I-81N at mile marker 188.
Roanoke Co.
Crash at mile marker 138.4 closes I-81S. Delays should be expected.
Traffic is being detoured away at Exit 140.
UPDATE: The crash was cleared.
Multi-vehicle crash along I-81S at mile marker 138 causing delays, according to VDOT.
The south left lane and shoulder are both closed. Delays are at four-and-a-half miles Sunday afternoon.
