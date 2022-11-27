Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing delays Sunday

(WDBJ) - This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Sunday:

Bedford Co.

VA-24E is closed after a crash near the vicinity of Island Creek Rd; Rt. 808E/W (Bedford Co.).

Bland Co.

UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the road.

A bridge/tunnel stoppage has closed I-77N at East River Mountain Tunnel North. Delays should be expected.

Montgomery Co.

UPDATE: The crash was cleared.

Crash along I-81N at mile marker 121.3 causing delays.

The left shoulder and lane are both closed.

Pulaski Co.

Crash along I-81N causing delays at mile marker 98. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.

Rockbridge Co.

Delays are at three miles after a crash along I-81N at mile marker 188.

Roanoke Co.

Crash at mile marker 138.4 closes I-81S. Delays should be expected.

Traffic is being detoured away at Exit 140.

UPDATE: The crash was cleared.

Multi-vehicle crash along I-81S at mile marker 138 causing delays, according to VDOT.

The south left lane and shoulder are both closed. Delays are at four-and-a-half miles Sunday afternoon.

