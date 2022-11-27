Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23

The owner of the consignment shop has decided to retire.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Small Business Saturday means supporting the unique shops in the area, whether they’re brand new or coming to an end. Twice as Nice Consignment Shop in Waynesboro is going out of business but wants to go out in style.

The owner of the consignment shop has decided to retire. Clothing, accessories and everything on the racks are on sale for as low as a dollar.

Harmony Floyd is the manager and the owner’s granddaughter. She says there are plans for another shop to take over the space soon.

“It will be second-hand clothing, although, it will be a little different than how we’re doing it. It’s not going to be consignment but it will be second-hand clothes so, if you’re into what we’ve got, you’ll probably like what’s opening here next,” Harmony Floyd said.

Twice as Nice’s last day will be December 23. Staff would love for customers to pop in to kiss the consignment shop goodbye.

