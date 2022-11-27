Vinyl Asylum partakes in Record Store Day

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This Black Friday was also Record Store Day for the Vinyl Asylum in Staunton. The shop celebrates the special things you cannot find in big box stores like limited editions, colored, and number in vinyls.

Co-owner Tanya Bahrs says that vinyl records have never gone out of style, but its appeal adds something that couldn’t be found in a digital download.

“Analog, a record, is like a handwritten love letter. You can feel it, put perfume on it, you can smell it. If it’s emotional, you might see a tear stain on it and that’s the difference that way,” Bahrs said.

New imports are on the shelves from multiple partners at a 20 percent off. Bahrs shares that they can get what you’re looking for.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.