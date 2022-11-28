Dukes to face BYU in first round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison will play Brigham Young in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament. The bracket was revealed during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday evening.

The Dukes have made history this season during their Sun Belt debut, going 24-4 including a near-perfect 15-1 in Sun Belt play. JMU earned the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions before winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship earlier this month.

The Cougars were ranked number 18 in the country according to the most recent AVCA poll. They are are 21-6 overall and recorded a 15-3 mark in the West Coast Conference. BYU boasts the fifth-best hitting percentage in the country at .287.

On Friday, the Dukes and Cougars will meet for the first time as James Madison looks to continue a standout season.

“This is a special group,” said James Madison head coach Lauren Steinbrecher. “The culture is fantastic, it’s a great vibe all the time. It’s huge to have the opportunity to compete in the tournament.”

JMU faces BYU on Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time at Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh.

