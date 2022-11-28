First Responder’s First: David Gayhart

By Jordan Wood
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The owner of the consignment shop has decided to retire.
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage
Single motor vehicle crash in Spotsylvania claims the life of 1 driver

Latest News

frf lamar
First Responders First: Lamar Wharwood
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Mountain View vs. Page County
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Mountain View vs. Page County
Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves
Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves
The Salvation Army is collecting 1350 turkeys and chickens for the holidays
The Salvation Army is collecting 1350 turkeys and chickens for the holidays