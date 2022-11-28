Heart-warming military homecoming surprise for students at River Bend Elementary School

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - v

Lt. Col. Heath Phillips has served in the military for 22 years. He spent the last nine months in Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of a NATO deployment with the U.S. Army National Guard.

Last week, he was welcomed home by students and staff at River Bend Elementary School.

“I was nervous because I haven’t seen these guys in nine months, and excited, and it was really good to see them,” Phillips said.

“Their excitement and enthusiasm when he walked through just melted my heart,” Blair Harper, River Bend’s Principal, said.

Philips has worked in Rockingham County Public Schools for 25 years. He began teaching at River Bend when it opened 10 years ago, but he’s more than just a P.E. teacher.

“He’s a wonderful role model to all of our students for service to others, service to our country and what it means to be dedicated and committed,” Harper said.

Phillips has been deployed over seas four times, but he said he always looks forward to coming home.

“Working with these kids is what I want to do all of the time,” Phillips said. “It’s like a family, and they work really hard to create that atmosphere here, and I think they’ve succeeded.”

“That true sense of family and supporting each other and how much our staff and our students love being here in this building. It’s a really wonderful place,” Harper added.

Family and honoring those who have served is what this day was all about.

Students invited Veterans in their family to the school. The day started with a breakfast with the Veterans in the cafeteria, before everyone went in the gym for the special assembly.

“We wanted to recognize each of them and their student individually and allow everyone to show their appreciation for their service,” Harper explained.

Phillips is back working at the school now. He said he’s thankful for the support he’s received from Rockingham County Public Schools all these years.

“In that time I’ve been away from the school system, for five to six years, Rockingham County Schools have covered down for me every year, so I appreciate that,” Phillips said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.