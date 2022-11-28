HFD seeks public’s help following intentionally set structure fire

Harrisonburg Fire Department helmet
Harrisonburg Fire Department helmet(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) is asking the public’s help in providing information relating to a structure fire that occurred last week at a local business.

Firefighters responded for a reported structure fire at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, in the 700 block of East Market Street - located in the Shannon Hill Office Park.

Firefighters discovered evidence of an intentionally set fire upon their arrival on the outside of a business visible from East Market Street.

No one was injured according to the HFD.

The Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for starting the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating and is seeking the public’s help in providing any information relating to this fire. Anyone with information can contact Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong at 540-432-7703 or mike.armstrong@harrisonburgva.gov.

Those providing information may remain anonymous.

