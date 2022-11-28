Man from Winchester dies in Shenandoah County crash Saturday

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County over the weekend.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker.

A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped in the right travel lane due to unknown mechanical issues.

VSP said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median.

The Honda was pushed off the right side of the road into the guardrail.

The driver of the Honda, Arturo Garcia Silverio, 39, of Winchester, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the Honda, a 29 year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash. They both fled the scene of the crash but were located a short time later and were transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old man, of Brampton, ON., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The owner of the consignment shop has decided to retire.
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
The store is an outlet for victims and survivors stepping out of the cycle of sexual...
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors

Latest News

shopping online can have its downfalls.
What to look out for on Cyber Monday
The Heartland Christmas Market in Singers Glen got people in the holly jolly spirit this weekend.
Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm sees successful first weekend
Birthdays & No Anniversaries Nov. 28
Birthdays & No Anniversaries Nov. 28
Stephanie Penn's Elevated Morning Forecast Nov. 28
Stephanie Penn's Elevated Morning Forecast Nov. 28