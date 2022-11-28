Man from Winchester dies in Shenandoah County crash Saturday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County over the weekend.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker.

A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped in the right travel lane due to unknown mechanical issues.

VSP said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median.

The Honda was pushed off the right side of the road into the guardrail.

The driver of the Honda, Arturo Garcia Silverio, 39, of Winchester, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the Honda, a 29 year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash. They both fled the scene of the crash but were located a short time later and were transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old man, of Brampton, ON., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

