Mars reaches its closest point to Earth this week up in the sky

A busier week up in the sky as Mars reaches its closest point to Earth plus other interesting events!

THE MOON AND SATURN

On Monday evening, Saturn will be located just more than a palm’s width above the Moon in the southern sky. You’ll need to catch this event fairly early as the moon sets around 10 pm. On Tuesday evening, the moon will be located to Saturn’s upper left.

Monday evening, Saturn will be located just above the Moon up in the sky

SECOND NOVEMBER FIRST QUARTER MOON

Sometimes if a major phase occurs very early in a month, the major phase could occur a second time at the end of the month. On Wednesday, we will have a First Quarter Moon for the second time this month, the first time being on November 1st. The evenings around the First Quarter Moon can be the best ones to see some of the Moon’s terrain with binoculars or a telescope.

MARS REACHES ITS CLOSEST POINT TO EARTH

Wednesday evening, Mars will be its closest to Earth in its orbital cycle. On Wednesday evening, Mars will be 50.608 million miles away. This means you will have the best look at surface detail of Mars with binoculars or a telescope. This comes a week before Mars reaches opposition to Earth which is the point where Earth will be directly between the Sun and Mars.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose another 8 minutes of daylight. By December 5th, we will be down to 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 23 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:10 am to 7:17 am and sunsets will move from 4:55 pm to 4:54 pm. Friday night, the sun will begin to set at its earliest time of the year. Sunsets will become later and later once again starting December 13th. While we won’t be losing much daylight in the evening, the decrease in overall daylight is still coming from sunrises moving later and later.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Nov 28 7:10 am 4:55 pm 9 hrs, 45 mins Nov 29 7:11 am 4:55 pm 9 hrs, 44 mins Nov 30 7:12 am 4:55 pm 9 hrs, 43 mins Dec 1 7:13 am 4:55 pm 9 hrs, 42 mins Dec 2 7:14 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 40 mins Dec 3 7:15 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 39 mins Dec 4 7:16 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 38 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Sat Dec 3, 6:06 pm 3 min 25° 10° above NNW 24° above NE Sun Dec 4, 6:54 pm 2 min 45° 10° above NW 45° above WNW

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon November 30th, 9:36 am Full Moon December 7th, 11:08 pm Third Quarter Moon December 16th, 3:56 am New Moon December 23rd, 5:16 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: Rises just afters sunrise in the southeastern sky, sets around 5:30 pm in the southwestern sky. Still very limited viewing time.

Mars: Currently rising before 5:30 pm in the northeastern sky, in the sky all night, and in the west-northwestern sky around sunrise.

Jupiter: Located in the southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the western sky by around 1:30 am.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets just after 10 pm in the western sky.

