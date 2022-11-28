Mars reaches its closest point to Earth this week up in the sky

Mars at its closest point will be about 50 million miles away from Earth
Mars at its closest point will be about 50 million miles away from Earth(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A busier week up in the sky as Mars reaches its closest point to Earth plus other interesting events!

THE MOON AND SATURN

On Monday evening, Saturn will be located just more than a palm’s width above the Moon in the southern sky. You’ll need to catch this event fairly early as the moon sets around 10 pm. On Tuesday evening, the moon will be located to Saturn’s upper left.

Monday evening, Saturn will be located just above the Moon up in the sky
Monday evening, Saturn will be located just above the Moon up in the sky(WHSV)

SECOND NOVEMBER FIRST QUARTER MOON

Sometimes if a major phase occurs very early in a month, the major phase could occur a second time at the end of the month. On Wednesday, we will have a First Quarter Moon for the second time this month, the first time being on November 1st. The evenings around the First Quarter Moon can be the best ones to see some of the Moon’s terrain with binoculars or a telescope.

MARS REACHES ITS CLOSEST POINT TO EARTH

Wednesday evening, Mars will be its closest to Earth in its orbital cycle. On Wednesday evening, Mars will be 50.608 million miles away. This means you will have the best look at surface detail of Mars with binoculars or a telescope. This comes a week before Mars reaches opposition to Earth which is the point where Earth will be directly between the Sun and Mars.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose another 8 minutes of daylight. By December 5th, we will be down to 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 23 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:10 am to 7:17 am and sunsets will move from 4:55 pm to 4:54 pm. Friday night, the sun will begin to set at its earliest time of the year. Sunsets will become later and later once again starting December 13th. While we won’t be losing much daylight in the evening, the decrease in overall daylight is still coming from sunrises moving later and later.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Nov 287:10 am4:55 pm9 hrs, 45 mins
Nov 297:11 am4:55 pm9 hrs, 44 mins
Nov 307:12 am4:55 pm9 hrs, 43 mins
Dec 17:13 am4:55 pm9 hrs, 42 mins
Dec 27:14 am4:54 pm9 hrs, 40 mins
Dec 37:15 am4:54 pm9 hrs, 39 mins
Dec 47:16 am4:54 pm9 hrs, 38 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Sat Dec 3, 6:06 pm3 min25°10° above NNW24° above NE
Sun Dec 4, 6:54 pm2 min45°10° above NW45° above WNW

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonNovember 30th, 9:36 am
Full MoonDecember 7th, 11:08 pm
Third Quarter MoonDecember 16th, 3:56 am
New MoonDecember 23rd, 5:16 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: Rises just afters sunrise in the southeastern sky, sets around 5:30 pm in the southwestern sky. Still very limited viewing time.

Mars: Currently rising before 5:30 pm in the northeastern sky, in the sky all night, and in the west-northwestern sky around sunrise.

Jupiter: Located in the southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the western sky by around 1:30 am.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets just after 10 pm in the western sky.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The owner of the consignment shop has decided to retire.
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
Looking good world changer mural
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
The store is an outlet for victims and survivors stepping out of the cycle of sexual...
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors

Latest News

FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving
(Source: KEYC)
National Adoption Awareness Month highlights the joy of adoption and need for more families
Ben's 6pm Forecast 11/27/2022
Ben's 6pm Forecast 11/27/2022
Magic on the Mall
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information