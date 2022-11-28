Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm sees successful first weekend

SINGERS GLEN, Va. (WHSV) - It looks like a scene straight from a Christmas movie.

The Heartland Christmas Market in Singers Glen got people in the holly jolly spirit this weekend.

The market included local vendors, musicians and the Candy Cane Express, making it fun for the whole family.

The Heartland Christmas Market is located on the Ostlund Family Christmas Tree Farm.

The owner says they have been busy all weekend helping families pick out the perfect tree.

”We have the greatest group of customers that come. Today’s a little drippy, it looks like the skies have cleared and we’re still having fun. People are still coming out, getting trees and then visiting the market,” Buffy Ostlund, of the Ostlund Family Christmas Tree Farm said.

Next weekend will be the last time to get full-service tree cutting at the Ostlund Family Christmas Tree Farm.

“We’re tight on our tree supply,” Ostlund said. “We’re limiting our full-service weekends to this weekend and then Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.”

This is the busiest time of year for tree farms.

“We shut down and we let people come out whenever they want on a self-serve basis we won’t deny anybody access to the farm if they want to come out and find a tree,” Ostlund said. “But it will be more difficult because we’ve been so busy this weekend and we expect to be busy next weekend too.”

