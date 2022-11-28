Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas.(Kiichiro Sato | AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of flight cancellations have been reported at airports as people head back home from Thanksgiving break.

FlightAware reported over 2,000 cancellations and over 13,000 delays on Sunday alone. Despite chaos at the airports, passengers flying out of Richmond said that RIC was not as busy as they expected.

“It was actually calm I was expecting it to be way worse than this,” said passenger Shaun McKoy.

McKoy was at the airport the Wednesday before Thanksgiving which is also marked as one of the busiest travel days of the year. He said the airport was far busier on Wednesday.

“It was very busy I ended up missing my first flight so I had to change flights and got delayed for about 2 more hours onto the time I was supposed to arrive,” McKoy explained.

According to AAA over 98,000 Virginians were predicted to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday. That number is up 6 percent from 2021.

”It was busy, yeah, Thanksgiving was actually smoother if you can believe it or not but there was still a lot of people yes a lot more than I anticipated,” stated Anton and Theresa who were flying from Richmond International Airport to Tampa Florida to celebrate their babymoon.

AAA said that even if your flight is delayed you should still show up to the airport early in case the plane arrives and is ready for boarding earlier than expected.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The owner of the consignment shop has decided to retire.
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
Looking good world changer mural
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
The store is an outlet for victims and survivors stepping out of the cycle of sexual...
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week