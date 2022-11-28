What to look out for on Cyber Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year and to get the deals you don’t even have to leave the house.

However, shopping online can have its downfalls.

Most online shops guarantee orders placed on Monday will get to you by Christmas.

However, if the website is a scam, those gifts you’re looking forward to wrapping aren’t going to make it to your doorstep.

“Fake sites where you make a purchase then they send you a shipping notice so you keep waiting and think it’s gonna show up but it isn’t it’s never been shipped. It doesn’t exist,” Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of western Virginia said.

Wheeler said it’s best to do any online shopping with a credit card.

“They can dispute it with their credit card company and that’s the number one reason why you want to pay with a credit card because you do have that recourse in case it doesn’t show up,” Wheeler said.

As more consumers do transactions on their phones, Wheeler said to be careful if a site asks you to use a third party to make the payment.

”The ones when you get into like CashApp and Venmo, that’s where it gets a little more concerning and you want to be super careful because you don’t have recourse,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said some sites use PayPal at checkout and it is a more legitimate third-party provider to use, but still be on the lookout for signs it’s a fake site.

“Deal with reputable sites, deal with stores that you know online, be real careful. There are a lot of sites that copy legitimate ones that look just the same. A lot of times you can do reverse look up and they’ve actually taken photos off of legitimate company’s sites,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said to make a plan and stick to your budget on cyber Monday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.