Broadway man dies in Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Broadway died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday along the 1030 block of Melrose Road.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

A Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Melrose Road when the rider failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline and collided with an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, Dwain E. Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 17-year-old male, of Rockingham, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

