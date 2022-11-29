Driver flees HPD after traffic stop

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, a Harrisonburg Police Officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of East Market Street and Linda Lane, according to Harrisonburg Director of Communications Mike Parks.

The car was operating without its lights activated, Parks said.

The vehicle fled after the officer activated his lights and instructed the vehicle to pull over, with the driver eventually turning into the Spotswood Square Shopping Center at a high rate of speed.

The officer continued to follow the vehicle but disengaged, per safety protocol. The officer caught up with the vehicle after it had crashed into the Sentara offices in the lot, striking a handrail in front of the businesses.

The vehicle’s five occupants fled the scene on foot following the crash, and HPD has identified the driver. Officials have issued warrants for felony eluding and driving without a license.

The driver is not in custody at this time.

