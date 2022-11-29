Harrisonburg-Rockingham non-profits prepare for ‘Giving Tuesday’

It’s the 10th year of Giving Tuesday which is recognized globally and Valley non-profits are...
It’s the 10th year of Giving Tuesday which is recognized globally and Valley non-profits are hoping it’s the biggest year yet.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have any money left from Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, you may consider donating it for Giving Tuesday.

Harrisonburg and Rockingham non-profits are pushing for donations to help them start new projects.

“It helps unleash the power of people to do good within their communities,” Amanda Bomfim, director of marketing for The Community Foundation said.

It’s the 10th year of Giving Tuesday which is recognized globally and Valley non-profits are hoping it’s the biggest year yet.

”Each little donation is a step towards them achieving their goals or them providing the services for our community so every little bit helps,” Bomfim said.

There is a list of non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday and what projects they are raising money for to best help you decide where to send your money.

“Having something tangible to work towards is a great motivator for people to give,” Bomfim said. “For those that think that five dollars or ten dollars won’t make a difference, it absolutely makes a difference for those organizations.”

The list of non-profits can be found on The Community Foundations website.

To find out where to donate or what each organization’s goal is Bomfim said it is best to reach out to them directly.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The owner of the consignment shop has decided to retire.
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
FILE - Crash
Man from Winchester dies in Shenandoah County crash Saturday
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Sun Glare Crashes
Sun Glare Crashes
Voting Proposal Local
Voting Proposal Local
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl