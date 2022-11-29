Harrisonburg-Rockingham non-profits prepare for ‘Giving Tuesday’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have any money left from Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, you may consider donating it for Giving Tuesday.

Harrisonburg and Rockingham non-profits are pushing for donations to help them start new projects.

“It helps unleash the power of people to do good within their communities,” Amanda Bomfim, director of marketing for The Community Foundation said.

It’s the 10th year of Giving Tuesday which is recognized globally and Valley non-profits are hoping it’s the biggest year yet.

”Each little donation is a step towards them achieving their goals or them providing the services for our community so every little bit helps,” Bomfim said.

There is a list of non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday and what projects they are raising money for to best help you decide where to send your money.

“Having something tangible to work towards is a great motivator for people to give,” Bomfim said. “For those that think that five dollars or ten dollars won’t make a difference, it absolutely makes a difference for those organizations.”

The list of non-profits can be found on The Community Foundations website.

To find out where to donate or what each organization’s goal is Bomfim said it is best to reach out to them directly.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.