Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker.

A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit the man walking in the travel lane. According to VSP, the bus was unable to avoid hitting him.

Bradley O’Brian Reid died at the scene.

The driver of the bus, a 22-year-old man from Monroe, NY was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

