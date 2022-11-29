Pleasant temperatures but another round of rain

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lighter wind. Patchy fog across some mountains.

TUESDAY: Some sun to start the day, cold with temperatures rising into the 40s and lighter wind. Then mostly cloudy throughout the day. Turning pleasant with highs in the low 50s. Petersburg and Moorefield in the mid 50s. A light steady breeze across the ridges. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Cloudy overnight with showers after 3 am. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Turning breezy across the West Virginia locations.

WEDNESDAY: Showers to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Turning breezy in the morning, cool with the rain that turns more scattered later into the morning. A morning washout but not the whole day. Then drying out around noon and quickly clearing out. With the sunshine temperatures will warm quickly with highs around 60 and into the low 60s. However, as we dry out the wind increases. Turning very windy into the afternoon with gusts 30-50mph especially as the front crosses. Strongest gusts across elevations above 3,000′.

Staying clear and windy for the evening as temperatures quickly drop behind the front. We’ll fall fast into the 40s. A few snowflakes for the Alleghenies as everyone else stays dry. Clear skies and windy overnight as temperatures begin to plummet. Very cold into the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind starts to gradually turn lighter but still sustained winds to 15-20mph. Just not as strong as the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Still breezy for the day. Partly cloudy in the afternoon, and quite the chilly day with a breeze. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Clear and cold in the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly clear and very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and cold as temperatures rise into the 30s. A cool day but with the sunshine and lighter wind, pleasant for this time of the year. Highs in the mid 40s for our West Virginia areas. Near 50 for the Valley as well as Petersburg and Moorefield. Partly cloudy for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Fairly cloudy with a few spotty showers for the day. Turning windy and no washout. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and more clouds than sun. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant but cooler as temperatures rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures into the 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

