“Ride with Pride” hopes for $5 thousand in donations for Giving Tuesday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Like horses, the equestrian therapy organization relies on the kindness of others to thrive. Since the group is on hiatus, donations from Giving Tuesday will help the board plan for next year.

“Our horses are coming back in February and March, and we will often need to have different equipment, depending on what horses we have in our programs; some might need a different saddle or different types of equipment to work with them,” RWP Board of Directors President Laura Martlock said.

Donations will also go towards the nonprofit’s resources like its scholarship fund. Along with money, Ride with Pride is also accepting other donations from their Amazon wishlist.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.