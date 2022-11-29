‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.(Photo: Donald McEachin campaign)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin has died at age 61.

McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District.

“We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we like service,” he said earlier this month.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said Monday that McEachin and his wife, Colette, “have been wonderful friends” for more than 30 years.

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter,” Warner said. “Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

In 2019, McEachin took time away from Washington, D.C., as he recovered from surgeries. He vowed then to continue working for his constituents.

This is a developing story.

