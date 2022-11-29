‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies

We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.

Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents.

The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days.”