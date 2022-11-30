100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA’s Valley Dealerships gave the gift of bikes to the Salvation Army of Staunton’s Angel Tree program. This helps exceed the goal for the 600 kids who are signed up for this year.

The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning.

“I think a lot of us can remember the first time we got a bike and how exciting it was and so we really get behind this event and I think we’ve collected thanks for the community and our team, we’ve collected about 100 bikes.” CMA’s Valley Dealership President Scott Simon said.

This is the fifth year CMA’s Valley Dealerships have hosted a bike drive for the Angel Tree program. Simons also said getting this big of a collection and continuing this tradition this would not have been accomplished without Laura Campbell.

Lt. Kelsey Meredith from the Salvation Army of Staunton said it truly means a lot to the community, especially to all the kids in our community who get to open up a bike on Christmas morning — joy on their face, it makes a difference.

People who still want to donate a bike can do so directly with the Salvation Army of Staunton at 1700 Beverly Street.

The bikes will be delivered to the families very soon.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway man dies in Rockingham County crash
The driver turned into Spotswood Square at a high rate of speed.
Driver flees HPD after traffic stop
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
(File)
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year
Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal
Kaine and Warner seek higher standards for commercial dog breeding facilities
Kaine and Warner seek higher standards for commercial dog breeding facilities
Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are calling for an update to the USDA’s...
Kaine and Warner seek higher standards for commercial dog breeding facilities