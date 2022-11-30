Augusta County Sheriff’s Office urges community to be aware of porch pirates

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, many people may be waiting on their holiday packages to be delivered. Local law enforcement agencies are urging the public to beware of porch pirates.

“Last year around this time, there were a ton of packages stolen from mailboxes. Off the porch, every day there were several,” Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s office explained.

Lt. Snyder says if you suspect your package may have been stolen, call 911 and authorities will come out to take a report.

“If you are waiting on a package that is of any value then make sure you are home during the delivery time or make sure someone is available during that delivery time so that they can get that off the porch for you,” she said.

The Better Business Bureau gave the following tips on how to keep your packages safe:

Reach out to neighbors

Don’t leave packages unattended

Ship items to the store

Security cameras, you could also add a sign that shows the home is under surveillance

Require a signature for packages

Lt. Snyder says Augusta County has not had any reports as of Monday but she does anticipate that will change as the holiday season progresses.

