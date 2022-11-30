Brocks Gap Road safety project starting Dec. 5

According to a release from VDOT.
Road work graphic.
Road work graphic.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to begin safety-enhancement work on Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County on Dec. 5.

The nearly 12-mile project runs between Hopkins Gap Road and the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail at various locations, new pavement markings and rumble strips.

Shoulder paving work is expected to start in December to be followed intermittently by other improvement measures in early 2023.

From December 2022 through early July 2023, motorists should be alert for flagger traffic control. Work is anticipated to be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway man dies in Rockingham County crash
The driver turned into Spotswood Square at a high rate of speed.
Driver flees HPD after traffic stop
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
(File)
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies

Latest News

The Evermore Construction office is located in Harrisonburg.
Evermore Construction working with nonprofits to help single mothers
FILE - A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at...
VDH sending phone messages of eligibility for COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
Although there is no official measure for how much cannabis in your system would be deemed too...
“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner
The Winter Wonderfest community festival and holiday parade make their annual return on...
Holiday festival & parade returning to Downtown Harrisonburg