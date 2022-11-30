Brocks Gap Road safety project starting Dec. 5

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to begin safety-enhancement work on Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County on Dec. 5.

The nearly 12-mile project runs between Hopkins Gap Road and the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail at various locations, new pavement markings and rumble strips.

Shoulder paving work is expected to start in December to be followed intermittently by other improvement measures in early 2023.

From December 2022 through early July 2023, motorists should be alert for flagger traffic control. Work is anticipated to be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting.

