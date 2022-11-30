Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Wimer

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Lindsey Wimer is a record-setting senior at Broadway High School who makes an impact on the court and in the classroom.

“I love our small community and it’s really amazing to see all of our supporters cheering me on,” said Wimer, a basketball and volleyball star for the Gobblers.

Wimer arrived at Broadway High School with significant expectations. Her older sister, Sarah, was one of the best basketball players to ever compete for the Gobblers, breaking the record for three-pointers and points scored in one game.

“I wanted to make a name for myself and fill those shoes. That was my biggest goal and I achieved that when I broke two records for volleyball,” said Wimer.

In 2021, she set the Broadway single-season record with 445 digs on the season. This fall, she set another record after recording 12 aces in one match.

“There’s no greater feeling than knowing that you’ve left an impact on your hometown high school,” said Wimer. “I’ve left a footprint here.”

Wimer’s achievements are no surprise to her coaches.

“She is a true competitor. Whether at practice or in a match, she’s going to go out and give it everything she’s got,” said Broadway head volleyball coach Colton Frey.

Wimer is also a standout in the classroom, boasting a 4.13 GPA.

“Lindsey comes into class every day with a smile on her face ready to learn. I’ve just loved seeing her blossom as a leader in the classroom, and she serves as a role model for fellow students,” said Amy Tewal, an AP English teacher at Broadway who has taught Wimer for the past two years.

Wimer is also a member of Broadway’s student leadership club and the National Honor Society.

“She is a multitasker. Lindsey is involved in so many things yet she seems to manage it all with a smile on her face. She is always willing to help out a fellow student in need,” added Tewal.

According to her teachers, Lindsey is mature beyond her years.

“Her composure is beyond what I see in a normal senior. She is incredibly helpful and goes out of her way to support others in their learning,” said Tewal.

Wimer plans to attend nursing school after her graduation this spring.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.