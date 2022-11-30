Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Miller

BAKER, Wv. (WHSV) - Mason Miller is a three-sport star at East Hardy High School in Baker, West Virginia. He leads the way on the field and in the classroom.

“It’s an honor is what it is. To represent the community that has pretty much raised me and built me, it’s one of the best feelings ever,” said Mason Miller, a senior football, track, and wrestling star at East Hardy High School.

Miller started at Quarterback for East Hardy the last two years and has led the Cougars to two excellent seasons.

“He’s just the hardest working kid there is. He’s well mannered, very coachable, any of those qualities you can think of Mason embodies those but what sets him aside is when he goes onto the field, or goes on to a mat, or goes onto the track he also has that kind of killer mentality too,” said East Hardy Football Head Coach Devon Orndorff.

Miller has been a quarterback since he started playing football in fourth grade and his coach said that in addition to his athleticism, his cerebral ability sets him apart.

“He’s just another coach on the field. Ever since he was a freshman, being a backup or a backup, backup quarterback. He’s absorbed every bit of information that I’ve ever given him and what really sets him apart is watching him be able to apply that almost immediately. When he makes a mistake he’s able to make corrections on the fly,” said Orndorff.

Miller also runs track and is a standout wrestler, having been the first wrestler in school history to place in the state tournament last year. His athletic success is a result of his hard work behind the scenes.

“I give all my credit to the weight room, I don’t think I’ve taken a week off ever. Since like sixth grade I don’t think I’ve ever taken a week off weight lifting. I credit everything I do to that,” said Miller.

In addition to his dedication, Miller has also been a key leader for East Hardy’s football program.

“He’s the hardest working kid in the weight room and he’s the biggest kid in the weight room because of that. But it’s not just ‘get out of my way I’m here to lift weights’ he’s taking young guys under his wing. His lifting partners are freshmen and sophomores that he can teach these things and mold them into the next leaders,” said Orndorff.

In school, Miller has the highest GPA in his class at 4.29.

“Mason has been a joy. He is dedicated and determined, he doesn’t hesitate to do the work to be successful so that applies in all facets of his life. He’s also full of personality so the classroom is a little funnier and a little brighter with him in the room,” said Angela Mathias, a Biology teacher at East Hardy High School.

Education has been important to Miller from an early age.

“I was raised that school comes first. If school doesn’t come first then you’re doing something wrong,” said Miller.

Miller is also the Vice President of the Student Council at East Hardy and is a member of the National Honor Society where he helps tutor younger students.

“Mason is very approachable and he makes learning fun so when he works in groups they’re always laughing but they’re on task. He is able to step into that leadership role and guide or support as needed,” said Mathias. “I have appreciated Mason being a role model and leader in the classroom.”

Mathias first taught Miller during the COVID school year of 2020 and his work ethic was very apparent.

“He’s always been very dedicated. He was one of the only ones that showed up for every class that was online. He asked questions and did his work and even though it was challenging he didn’t make it look like a challenge,” she said.

Coach Orndorff said that he is most proud of Miller’s growth as a leader and is impressed by his ability to balance school and sports so well.

“He’s like ‘I’m gonna go home, take care of my homework, eat my dinner, and get eight hours of sleep’ it’s pretty impressive to watch a 17-18-year-old man have that kind of self-discipline at that young of an age,” he said.

Miller hopes to play college football and major in Biology after he graduates in the spring. He shared the biggest life lesson he has learned from playing sports.

“Failure is ok, you can lose and you can fail but as long as you learn from those failures and those loses then you can succeed in life,” said Miller.

