“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner

Although there is no official measure for how much cannabis in your system would be deemed too...
Although there is no official measure for how much cannabis in your system would be deemed too much, it can affect your driving, like alcohol, with reaction time.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say never have substances in your system that can impair your judgement and senses when you’re behind the wheel.

Local Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said 227 cases of driving under the influence have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the last year.

“While there is no official measure for how much cannabis in your system would be deemed too much, like alcohol,” Sottaceti said, “It can affect your driving.”

Whether you have a substance in you or not, Sottaceti said it is up to you to be a safe driver.

“You may not see something that you really see,” Sottaceti said, “The steering wheel might not operate like it normally operates within your hands because your hands are in operating correctly and your reaction time of your feet hands, and eyes are affected detrimentally.”

The National Library of Medicine reports marijuana can stay in your bloodstream for up to 28 days.

