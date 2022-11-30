Evermore Construction working with nonprofits to help single mothers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Really the science says when you give you really receive. You get that feel-good dopamine overload and it is kind of addicting and so it is nice to just be a part of it,” Leyna Campbell explained.

Ernie Campbell Jr., the president and CEO of Evermore Construction, and his wife Leyna are working with local nonprofits to help single mothers this holiday season.

The company is supporting The Honor Project Movement and Generations Hope.

The couple says The Honor Project Movement is working to support mothers who have survived abuse. Evermore has an angel tree in their lobby. They hope to gift 20 mothers $50 Walmart gift cards. Several gift cards have already been collected.

“There is always a need out there, there is always more help. They identify mothers for some of these projects as they come forward. There is much more, the need is great. I’m just thrilled that we have made it this far, the need goes beyond,” The Campbells explained.

They also hope to give donations to Generations Hope. That organization supports teen and young mothers in the area. Leyna says they are looking for donations of toiletries, basic needs and gift cards to spoil the mothers.

“Just a resource, you don’t always know they are out there. Having that community and having a place to fill in the gap is so important. It really does take a village,” Leyna said.

For more information on how to give, visit the Evermore Construction Facebook page. If you would like to drop off donations in person, visit the Harrisonburg office at 4060 South Main St. from 8-5 p.m.

