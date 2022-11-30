Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School.

Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building.

The new building features a full-size gym, classrooms, a cafeteria, and 20 acres of land that will allow the school to accommodate more than 500 students.

The grounds will allow them to expand upon their sports programs with the addition of soccer and baseball practice fields.

With the help of a capital campaign and the sale of current buildings, Grace hopes to be moved into the new building within the next three to four years.

“It’s laid out very well for us in terms of wings and being able to put the different levels of school in different places. It will also provide us with athletic facilities, a soccer field, baseball practice field that we have not been able to have in the past,” said Donald Larson

