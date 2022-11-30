Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023.

The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City.

HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000.

The bonds are for a tax-exempt multi-family construction project based in Richmond and will ultimately bring in money to the authority.

They are also sifting through the application process for bids to revamp some of its affordable housing in Harrisonburg.

Lineweaver Annex is one of the buildings expected to get upgrades.

“We have been meeting with the architect-engineer firms in regards to the construction drawings,” Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA said. “We anticipate not closing the bid date until the end of January.”

Applications for those bids are open until Jan. 30. Others will be closing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

”Commerce Village II we have went out for architectural engineering services for the development of design,” Wong said. “We have received two forms of bids or proposals for consideration.”

The housing authority also recieved approval from the city for a transportation impact analysis for the Bluestone Town Center development.

“We’ve had multiple meetings with the city staff in regard to our proposed rezoning amendment and application,” Wong said.

This is HRHA’s largest housing project ever.

It would be built near the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erickson Ave.

The authority will take the proposed development plans to the Harrisonburg Planning Commission in January.

