Holiday festival & parade returning to Downtown Harrisonburg

Festivities begin at noon on Dec. 3
The Winter Wonderfest community festival and holiday parade make their annual return on...
The Winter Wonderfest community festival and holiday parade make their annual return on Saturday, Dec. 3.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - – ‘Tis the season to be in Downtown Harrisonburg!

The Winter Wonderfest community festival and holiday parade make their annual return on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a press release, Saturday’s festivities in Downtown will begin with Winter Wonderfest, a free holiday festival for all ages presented by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR). The community can enjoy activities and entertainment starting at noon, followed by the parade at 7 p.m, and a tree lighting ceremony after the parade.

“Winter Wonderfest is like Downtown Harrisonburg’s real-life Hallmark movie,” HDR Executive Director Andrea Dono said. “It’s the best day to get your holiday shopping done, enjoy a relaxed meal with family or friends, take in the festivities and just enjoy the spirit of the season. Combining Wonderfest with the Holiday Parade will make the entire day special for all.”

If you cannot attend, WHSV will be live streaming the parade starting at 7 p.m.

Winter Wonderfest is a free community festival made possible through generous sponsorship by Janney Financial/Lantz Gochenour Investment Group, Ryan Homes, the Harrisonburg Homes Team at Kline May Realty, LD&B, Nextgen Aviators, Glo Fiber, Weiler Orthodontics, and Your Local Geico Office.

Click here more information, as well as a schedule of events.

