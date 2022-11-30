One man dead after a shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man in a Walmart parking lot that happened Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Police say the incident appears to only be isolated to the parking lot of the store.
Officials have not yet provided any other information on the victim or potential suspects. Police say the incident appears to be isolated to the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective Henry at 804-501-4829.

