Power outages reported across the region

High winds cause power outages across the region
High winds cause power outages across the region(KBJR)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems.

WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph.

Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m.

  • Albemarle County: 30
  • Augusta County: 945
  • Rockingham County: 104
  • Madison County: 153

Stay with WHSV for the latest weather updates and alerts, and we will provide updates if any major outages occur.

