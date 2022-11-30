Power outages reported across the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems.

WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph.

Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m.

Albemarle County: 30

Augusta County: 945

Rockingham County: 104

Madison County: 153

Stay with WHSV for the latest weather updates and alerts, and we will provide updates if any major outages occur.

High wind continues tonight, several are without power. Across our area approximately 1,500 customers without power and it's getting cold

Gusts tonight will stay between 25-45mph. Wouldn't rule out an isolated higher gust across the Alleghenies pic.twitter.com/lY18zL74Rw — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 30, 2022

