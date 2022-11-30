Power outages reported across the region
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems.
WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph.
Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m.
- Albemarle County: 30
- Augusta County: 945
- Rockingham County: 104
- Madison County: 153
Stay with WHSV for the latest weather updates and alerts, and we will provide updates if any major outages occur.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.