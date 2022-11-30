Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act, headed to House

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Arizona's Family)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Respect for Marriage Act has passed the U.S. Senate and is heading to the House of Representatives.

This bill protects same-sex and interracial marriage across state lines and ensures that these marriages are respected no matter the zip code.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, who co-sponsored this bill, says protecting marriage equality is something he has made a priority in his career.

“I ran for the Senate for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons was I wanted to be part of a movement to create marriage equality in the United States,” the Democrat said.

The next step is for the House to vote on the bill. If passed, it will then head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway man dies in Rockingham County crash
The driver turned into Spotswood Square at a high rate of speed.
Driver flees HPD after traffic stop
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
(File)
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Legal Analyst A.C Rieman says the bill is a big decision in the wake of recent events such as...
Same-sex marriage bill moves forward in the U.S. House.
On top of wondering why, Delegate Avoli feels the civic duty of voting takes a certain level of...
Delegates at odds — proposal to lower voting age to 16 returns
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more...
Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms