Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act, headed to House

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Respect for Marriage Act has passed the U.S. Senate and is heading to the House of Representatives.

This bill protects same-sex and interracial marriage across state lines and ensures that these marriages are respected no matter the zip code.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, who co-sponsored this bill, says protecting marriage equality is something he has made a priority in his career.

“I ran for the Senate for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons was I wanted to be part of a movement to create marriage equality in the United States,” the Democrat said.

The next step is for the House to vote on the bill. If passed, it will then head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.

