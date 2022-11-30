Strasburg Police Department hopeful for new headquarters building

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday night, Strasburg Town Councill is expected to hear a proposal to purchase a building and turn it into the new Strasburg Police Department headquarters.

“An opportunity came available to purchase some property downtown here, the old Truist Bank,” Chief Wayne Sager of the Strasburg Police Department said.

Currently, Sager said the department is located in the basement of Strasburg Town Hall along with six other Strasburg offices.

Chief Sager said the town has been doing studies on the competence of the building such as structural integrity and HVAC.

Wednesday’s meeting will include a public hearing for comments from residents, but Sager said the town council has been pushing to find the police department a new home.

“If we don’t have majority support, then we’re back to square one looking for space for the police department. But, if we get majority support, then we would move forward into the next planning phases,” Sager said.

The chief believes a new building will boost morale and recruitment for the Strasburg Police Department.

“They’re stuck in a basement. This building was not built to have office space in the basement so they’re down there. No windows. We do have some moisture issues and what we tried to work through with some mitigation,” Sager said.

During a time when many police departments are in need of officers, Sager hopes a new building will help attract more candidates.

”That’s going to mean a lot to the officers and hopefully in the future help with our recruitment and retention and boost overall morale with them,” he said.

The public hearing and discussion is Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in Strasburg Town Hall.

There is no timeline for when the police department can move to the new building if this purchase is approved.

