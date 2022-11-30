Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year

Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County.

For the 26th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children in need in this area from infants to 12-year-olds.

The drop-off locations accepting toys can be found below:

Walmart locations: Dayton, Harrisonburg Crossings, Timberville, Luray, Staunton and Waynesboro

Any Harrisonburg Auto Mall location, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi—all on South Main Street

Any Salvation Army location in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro

WHSV’s station in Harrisonburg during business hours.

Toys donated in Rockingham County stay in Rockingham County, toys donated in Staunton stay in Staunton and Western Augusta County, toys donated in Waynesboro stay in Waynesboro and Eastern Augusta County and toys donated in Page County stay in Page County.

WHSV is teaming up with Harrisonburg Auto Mall and Cox Construction and Plumbing to brighten the holidays for children in need.

The last day you can donate at any and all locations is Dec. 10.

