VDH sending phone messages of eligibility for COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Nov. 28, residents aged 50+ in the Central Shenandoah Health District received text or voice messages from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminding them that they are eligible for the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster, according to a press release.

According to the VDH, people in this age group will only receive a message if records indicate they are eligible for, but have not yet received, a bivalent booster.

The voice/text messages are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free bivalent booster at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies, and health departments around the state.

The message will read: “VA Dept of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appt at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or (877) 829-4682.”

Contact information from the resident’s immunization record will determine whether they receive a text message (for mobile numbers) or a phone call (for landlines).

Individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster.

If you have questions about your eligibility to receive a bivalent booster, or believe you have been contacted in error, please contact the VDH call center for a review of your record. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

