Cooler to start December

WEDNESDAY: Clear skies and windy overnight as temperatures begin to plummet. Very cold into the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A few snowflakes for the Alleghenies as everyone else stays dry. Wind starts to gradually turn lighter but still sustained winds to 15-20mph. Just not as strong as the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s. Still breezy for the day especially early. Partly cloudy in the afternoon, and quite the chilly day with the breeze. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Feeling like the 30s.

Clear and cold in the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly clear and very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and cold as temperatures rise into the 30s. A cool day but with the sunshine and lighter wind, pleasant for this time of the year. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for our West Virginia areas. Low 50s for the Valley as well as Petersburg and Moorefield. Partly cloudy for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Fairly cloudy with a few spotty showers for the day. Likely two batches, one in the late morning to early afternoon. Then clearing in the afternoon. Turning windy and no washout. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more sunshine. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant but cooler as temperatures rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. Lighter wind. A chilly evening with temperatures into the 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Watching our next system that will bring us rain between Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned as we update timing. Highs in the upper 40 to low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Watching our next system that will bring us rain between Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned as we update timing. Staying mainly cloudy for the day and high temperatures around 50. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

