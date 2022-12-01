Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable.

When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.

By not signing contracts with insurance companies, Honest RX can charge less for generic medications, Garner said. For more on how Honest RX can keep prices low, click here for previous coverage.

Garner said the Staunton area has responded well to his goals.

“If it wasn’t for the community, the doors would already be shut. They’ve been very responsive, brought me prescriptions and their questions,” Garner said.

He said they continue to welcome new patients, and they continue to expand.

“Drug costs probably for the last 20 years have been at the top of people’s minds. To have a pharmacy that operates financially like this one is still highly unusual. There’s only about 40 in the country. Half of those are mail order. People are coming in every day to feel us out and see what we can do for them.”

One in-demand medication that is too expensive for many patients right now is Tamiflu, the medication doctors prescribe for the flu. Uninsured patients report paying anywhere from $100 to $250.

“Just like with all our prescriptions, we take whatever it costs us, our wholesale price, we had 20% and a $6.50 dispensing fee. With a course of adult Tamiflu I think it averages out to be about $15,” Garner said.

Since Honest RX doesn’t work with just one or two wholesalers, they can stay stocked with high-demand medications when other places can’t.

“Most pharmacies are tied in contractually to one main wholesalers where they have to do 90, 95, 98% of their volume through that one wholesaler, and they have a backup. We don’t have any of those agreements. Whoever will sell to us at the least expensive price is the one that gets our business.”

Tamiflu can be hard to find right now, along with antibiotics like amoxicillin.

“Most of the major wholesalers have been out for about a month now. We’re able to get Tamiflu from smaller, secondary wholesalers. Not so much the pediatric Tamiflu, but we can get the adult capsules. We ordered early, so we’ve got plenty,” Garner said.

Honest RX specializes in generic medications. To check medication prices, visit their website and use their price-checker tool.

