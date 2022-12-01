Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs

Garner said the Staunton area has responded well to his goals.
Garner said the Staunton area has responded well to his goals.
Garner said the Staunton area has responded well to his goals.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable.

When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.

By not signing contracts with insurance companies, Honest RX can charge less for generic medications, Garner said. For more on how Honest RX can keep prices low, click here for previous coverage.

Garner said the Staunton area has responded well to his goals.

“If it wasn’t for the community, the doors would already be shut. They’ve been very responsive, brought me prescriptions and their questions,” Garner said.

He said they continue to welcome new patients, and they continue to expand.

“Drug costs probably for the last 20 years have been at the top of people’s minds. To have a pharmacy that operates financially like this one is still highly unusual. There’s only about 40 in the country. Half of those are mail order. People are coming in every day to feel us out and see what we can do for them.”

One in-demand medication that is too expensive for many patients right now is Tamiflu, the medication doctors prescribe for the flu. Uninsured patients report paying anywhere from $100 to $250.

“Just like with all our prescriptions, we take whatever it costs us, our wholesale price, we had 20% and a $6.50 dispensing fee. With a course of adult Tamiflu I think it averages out to be about $15,” Garner said.

Since Honest RX doesn’t work with just one or two wholesalers, they can stay stocked with high-demand medications when other places can’t.

“Most pharmacies are tied in contractually to one main wholesalers where they have to do 90, 95, 98% of their volume through that one wholesaler, and they have a backup. We don’t have any of those agreements. Whoever will sell to us at the least expensive price is the one that gets our business.”

Tamiflu can be hard to find right now, along with antibiotics like amoxicillin.

“Most of the major wholesalers have been out for about a month now. We’re able to get Tamiflu from smaller, secondary wholesalers. Not so much the pediatric Tamiflu, but we can get the adult capsules. We ordered early, so we’ve got plenty,” Garner said.

Honest RX specializes in generic medications. To check medication prices, visit their website and use their price-checker tool.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.
Man gets 70 years for torture death of son, 4
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
The driver turned into Spotswood Square at a high rate of speed.
Driver flees HPD after traffic stop

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Spotty Noon Forecast Dec. 1
Stephanie Penn's Spotty Noon Forecast Dec. 1
Although there is no official measure for how much cannabis in your system would be deemed too...
Criminal justice planner explains how driving high is as bad as driving drunk
monkeypox
First mpox death announced in Virginia
Police say one man was found dead at the scene.
Police: Juvenile shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot