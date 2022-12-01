Massanutten Resort finishing up preparations for winter season

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at Massanutten Resort work practically all year round to make sure the slopes, lifts, and other aspects of their winter season are ready to go for opening day for daily operations, which normally falls around mid-December.

“We opened up Thanksgiving Weekend, which is a bit of a rarity. Historically about December 10th or 11th is the goal for opening so we’re pretty much right on track for that for daily operations,” Director of Sports and Risk Management Kenny Hess said.

Hess says there are lots of different aspects to ensuring a safe and fun opening day for visitors.

“Each department kind of has its own set of lists of things to do. Whether it be, rental skis, the slopes getting them prepared from a safety standpoint, the lifts getting prepared for lift inspections, and making sure all the lifts are running properly. Snowmaking is the big thing this year with added snowmaking, new snow guns with added electricity capacity,” Hess explained.

During the summer months, Hess says staff has also been working on an expansion for almost 7,000 feet of new trails at the resort, adding new routes for skiers and snowboarders to explore.

“The big difference between this year and last year is we had a huge expansion project going on with adding trails to our trail network, we’ve had a lot of work getting ready for that building new trails and adding snowmaking and getting everything ready for that,” Hess said.

For more information on Massanutten Resort and the upcoming winter season’s activities, click here.

