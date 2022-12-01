Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project

The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off.

The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures.

“We have 1,000, about 1,200 feet of pipe that’s going in. There’s 10 structures; some of them that were drain into inlets where water can enter into them, and some of them are just manholes, just a manhole lid that we can access if we need to to do any repair work on the pipe,” Waynesboro Stormwater Program Director Jennifer Allen-Key said.

The improvement project is scheduled to be completed after winter leave.

