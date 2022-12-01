Village to Village collects gifts for 85 refugee families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since October, Village to Village has been collecting winter clothes, books, and toys to deliver to newly resettled refugee families around the Valley.

The Harrisonburg non-profit holds the Refugee Christmas Collection each year but this year was its largest ever with the number of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine coming to the area. Village to Village will deliver the gifts to 85 families next week.

“We will line everything up just like it’s a store. Our volunteers come in and they’ll shop for a specific family so they’ll know the dynamics, the ages of the kids, and they’ll have their addresses. After they pack for that family we give them baked goods to give to the family and they deliver it,” said Hedi Dove, Executive Director of Village to Village.

Village to Village has collected more than 400 winter coats, 100 family games, and nearly 300 toys.

“We couldn’t do any of it without the community and we have a very giving, generous community and we so much appreciate that. The people are very blessed that get these items and hear that they have a community that is wanting them here,” said Dove.

Village to Village also kicked off its annual 12 Days of Christmas on Thursday. During the 12 Days of Christmas, the non-profit collects donations for a different cause around the globe each day.

“It’s really a way for people to give and anybody can give. It can be a child, it’s not things that cost a lot of money. Part of it is learning how to give something up so you can give to somebody else because we always go by live simply so others can simply live,” said Dove.

The 12 Days of Christmas covers a variety of causes and is also an educational tool to help people learn about the struggles others are facing around the world.

“It ranges from a fish that costs a dollar to go restock a pond in Africa, it’s a community and that’s how they get their food. So it’s anywhere from a fish to a pair of shoes for India, we do cleaning products locally, we do school supplies locally,” said Dove.

To learn more about how you can help check out the Village to Village Facebook page.

