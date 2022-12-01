Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding.

“Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five minutes and 20 seconds of our reported fire emergency,” Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said.

The point of the second Fire station is all about improving services. Having Waynesboro firefighters on the west end means emergencies will will get answered in a quicker time.

The city of Waynesboro saw the time for this second station to be right. City Manager Mike Hamp says a global emergency lit the fire to get this project started.

“In reality, COVID-19, the pandemic and the spring of 2020 brought new attention and new focus on both the benefits of a second station for our operations and for service delivery to the community,” Hamp said.

A second fire station is being seen as a win for Waynesboro altogether.

“Currently, on that side of the city, we can only meet that objective 35% of the time and that’s looking at the West End as a whole. The need for that second fire station to be strategically located on that side of the city would enable us to meet the objective 90% of the time at minimum,” Chief Holloway said.

Contracts for construction are set to be official Dec. 12 with the new station here within the next two years.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.