CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky

A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow. (@jamskillet/Instagram/Twitter)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!

A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday.

There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

Parma Heights resident @jamskillet of Instagram and Twitter has a doorbell camera that caught the meteor.

“I actually saw it in person, and it looked like a fireball in the sky. So, I checked the doorbell camera and there it was. It also looked like something was ejected from it and the flaming trail stopped. It was moving easily 100 times faster than a plane. Never seen anything like it in my life. Thought it was an angel,” @jamskillet described.

Since there is currently no evidence of this meteoroid hitting the ground, it is a meteor, which burns up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

A meteorite is when a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

You can report meteor sightings to the American Meteor Society.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
High winds cause power outages across the region
Power outages reported across the region
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan, but the latest development comes after Islamabad...
US names anti-Pakistan groups ‘terrorist’ organizations
Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani, center, discusses the comments she received from a member of...
Sistah Space founder discusses royal racist comments
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 2 - clipped version
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 2 - clipped version
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts