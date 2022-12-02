Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone.

“I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a lot of memories as well, but we can always regain,” Lorraine Sheffield said.

“It was like an out of body experience. I don’t even remember how we got here, but when we got here, the house was completely engulfed in flames. And it was devastating, truly devastating,” Lorraine’s daughter, Kim Sheffield said.

After being a foster mom for more than 25 years for children in her community, that community is returning the favor.

“She has always given. She just has a giving heart and always seeks to support those in the community,” DePaul Community Resources Director of Foster Care Hope Robinson said.

“The community in itself has been so giving and it’s kind of hard for me to take because I’ve always been a giver, so you know, had to swallow some pride to say ‘Okay, Lorraine, it’s time for you to take back because you’ve given so many years of your life with helping others.’ So I’m grateful I’m very grateful,” Lorraine said.

The family has received calls, prayers, and a GoFundMe has raised over $5,000 to help get the Sheffield family back on their feet.

“My mom has given so much of her life helping people and to see our community come together for her, it touches my soul in ways no one will ever know. As she said, we’re a family of givers, so to see the outpour of help has truly made my heart happy,” Kim said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
A parent speaks after his 10-month-old survives a fentanyl overdose at a San Francisco park.
Baby playing in park overdoses on fentanyl, father says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road...
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns

Latest News

For one family in New Kent, a Facebook puppy scam is taking up their time and their peace of...
Hacked accounts getting little help from Facebook, experts warn
Shenandoah National Park collecting data on effectiveness of Old Rag ticket program
Shenandoah National Park collecting data on effectiveness of Old Rag ticket program
Ensure your home is winter-ready
Ensure your home is winter-ready
W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation
W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park collecting data on effectiveness of Old Rag ticket program