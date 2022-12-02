Frederick County Sheriff’s Office rescue horse from swimming pool

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to help a not-so-lucky horse at a home along Green Springs Road. The 1,800-pound draft horse found itself stuck in a swimming pool!

Once on the scene, deputies determined that the horse knocked over part of the fence near the pool, jumped that fence, and walked out onto the pool cover, which caused it to fall into the water. Thankfully, the horse’s head and part of its body remained above water.

Deputies Cram, ACO Deputy Tasker, and Sgt. Hawse began cutting away the pool cover and pulled the horse to the shallow end of the pool, where deputies were able to guide the horse up the pool steps onto the deck and into the yard.

“You just never know what type of calls we respond to every day. This is one for the books. We are happy that it was witnessed, and we could respond to assist,” Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email to WHSV.

A local veterinarian advised the owners to dry off the horse, feed it hay, and keep it moving. As of Friday afternoon, Sheriff Millholland said that the horse was doing well. He said that deputies were prepared to go into the pool if needed to keep the horse above water.

