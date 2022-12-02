Frederick County Sheriff’s Office rescue horse from swimming pool

Deputies Cram, ACO Deputy Tasker and Sgt. Hawse responded to the call for help.
Deputies Cram, ACO Deputy Tasker and Sgt. Hawse responded to the call for help.(Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to help a not-so-lucky horse at a home along Green Springs Road. The 1,800-pound draft horse found itself stuck in a swimming pool!

Once on the scene, deputies determined that the horse knocked over part of the fence near the pool, jumped that fence, and walked out onto the pool cover, which caused it to fall into the water. Thankfully, the horse’s head and part of its body remained above water.

Deputies Cram, ACO Deputy Tasker, and Sgt. Hawse began cutting away the pool cover and pulled the horse to the shallow end of the pool, where deputies were able to guide the horse up the pool steps onto the deck and into the yard.

“You just never know what type of calls we respond to every day. This is one for the books. We are happy that it was witnessed, and we could respond to assist,” Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email to WHSV.

A local veterinarian advised the owners to dry off the horse, feed it hay, and keep it moving. As of Friday afternoon, Sheriff Millholland said that the horse was doing well. He said that deputies were prepared to go into the pool if needed to keep the horse above water.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road...
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
High winds cause power outages across the region
Power outages reported across the region

Latest News

The check gives W.A.R.M. 10,000 reasons to keep going on its mission.
W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation
Now is the time to make sure your home emergency kit is good to go. (FILE PHOTO)
Ensure your home is winter-ready
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 2 - clipped version
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 2 - clipped version
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 2
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 2